StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.