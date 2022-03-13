Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99.

About Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

