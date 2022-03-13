Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.99.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

