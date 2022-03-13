Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.99.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.