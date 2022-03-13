DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

DRH opened at $9.56 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 389,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

