Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

