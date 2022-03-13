DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

DRH opened at $9.56 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

