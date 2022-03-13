Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 202.51, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $571.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. This is a positive change from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

