China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Greenridge Global dropped their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
