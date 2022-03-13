China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Greenridge Global dropped their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.