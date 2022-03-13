Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $11,660.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.