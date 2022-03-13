Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after buying an additional 1,907,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

