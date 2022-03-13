Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a growth of 315.5% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $4.89.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
