Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Rises By 340.5%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 340.5% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY opened at $4.10 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

