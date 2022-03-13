Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells $72,326.00 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Xencor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Xencor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

