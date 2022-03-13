Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells $72,326.00 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
