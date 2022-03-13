Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Insider Acquires $97,525.04 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of Coty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60.

Coty stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,779 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after buying an additional 108,752 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after buying an additional 2,658,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Coty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,845 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

