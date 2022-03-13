Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Expands By 84.0%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the February 13th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 242.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

FINGF opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. Finning International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

