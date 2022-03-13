SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.14. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,424 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.