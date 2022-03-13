Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TITUF opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Titanium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.34.
About Titanium (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titanium (TITUF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.