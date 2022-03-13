Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TITUF opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Titanium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

