iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 87.0% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the period.

