Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SRLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4338 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.02%.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

