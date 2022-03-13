Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

