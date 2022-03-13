AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

T stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

