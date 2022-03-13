$422.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $422.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $260.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $45,277,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,179,000 after buying an additional 500,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,011.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

About Cadence Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.