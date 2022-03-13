China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

China Recycling Energy stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. China Recycling Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

