Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

