Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.38 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

