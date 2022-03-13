Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of -0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

