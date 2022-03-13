2,869 Shares in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Quadratic Deflation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,117,000.

Shares of BNDD opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

