Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 181 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $82.37 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

