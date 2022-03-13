WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $5.49

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00014088 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $30,317.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOWswap has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.28 or 0.06595706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.64 or 0.99932346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041640 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

