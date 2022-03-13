Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Materialise by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Materialise by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Materialise by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS opened at $18.36 on Friday. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.54 million, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Materialise (Get Rating)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.