Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,950 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after buying an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

LEG opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

