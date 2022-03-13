Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $436.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.93 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

