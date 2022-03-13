Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Insider Buys $15,012.40 in Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Stelmach acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $15,012.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE VVI opened at $33.58 on Friday. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
About Viad (Get Rating)
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
