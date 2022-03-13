Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Insider Buys $15,012.40 in Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Stelmach acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $15,012.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VVI opened at $33.58 on Friday. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

About Viad (Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.