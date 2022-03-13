StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NYSE ELMD opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62.
About Electromed (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.