StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IHT stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get Innsuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.