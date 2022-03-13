Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,186 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCID opened at 22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 32.57. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

