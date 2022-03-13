Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $44.78 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

