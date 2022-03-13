Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 9,884 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter worth about $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Skillz during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $954.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.82. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

