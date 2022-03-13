Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $390.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

