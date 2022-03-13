IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,923 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,789,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 73,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 55,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

