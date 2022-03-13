Diversified Trust Co Has $175,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

