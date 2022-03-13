Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target to $12.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 64.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.