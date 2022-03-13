IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $17,772,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

