AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSOS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $18.62 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.