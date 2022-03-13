New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 913,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

