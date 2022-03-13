IFP Advisors Inc Has $187,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

NYSE:SMG opened at $115.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $114.98 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

