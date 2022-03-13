Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,569,500 shares, an increase of 286.7% from the February 13th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,117.2 days.
Shares of DSITF opened at $1.10 on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.
Dixons Carphone Company Profile (Get Rating)
