Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,569,500 shares, an increase of 286.7% from the February 13th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,117.2 days.

Shares of DSITF opened at $1.10 on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

