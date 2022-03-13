Ralph O. Hellmold Purchases 3,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Ralph O. Hellmold purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

