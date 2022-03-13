Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 308.5% in February

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 308.5% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VKI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 344,395 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,281,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

