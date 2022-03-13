Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 308.5% in February

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 308.5% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VKI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.