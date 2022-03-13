Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.14

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.14 and traded as high as C$12.37. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 351,600 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 276.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,390.91%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

